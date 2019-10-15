Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report $204.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.23 million and the highest is $214.10 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $208.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $848.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.83 million to $866.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $880.44 million, with estimates ranging from $857.47 million to $903.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $222.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.81 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRI. ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Stoneridge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Stoneridge by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 133,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

NYSE:SRI opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $826.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

