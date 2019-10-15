Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 193,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,518. The company has a market capitalization of $571.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

