Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) will report sales of $185.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.00 million and the highest is $188.40 million. Basic Energy Services posted sales of $246.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full-year sales of $750.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.00 million to $758.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $759.40 million, with estimates ranging from $724.00 million to $794.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Basic Energy Services.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of BAS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,825. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $70,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,164 shares of company stock valued at $285,127. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

