Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. Pyxis Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 75,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.75.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.