Zacks: Analysts Expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Announce -$3.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to announce earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.54). Beigene posted earnings per share of ($2.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($10.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.21) to ($7.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($13.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.67) to ($8.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beigene.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $243.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $336,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,312,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total transaction of $1,248,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,842. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 8.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at $70,734,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter.

Beigene stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.99. Beigene has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.