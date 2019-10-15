Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. UDR posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UDR.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,857,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,100 shares of company stock worth $4,034,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

