Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 107,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 107.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 236.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

