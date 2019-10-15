Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Myriad Genetics posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. 8,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,532. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $2,609,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,239.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

