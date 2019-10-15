Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.85. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

