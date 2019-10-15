Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. Hologic reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hologic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,197,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,308,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 95,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $641,996,000 after buying an additional 10,709,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 72,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,730,000 after buying an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,587,000 after buying an additional 69,596 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

