Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82, 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 111,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yunji from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yunji in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $446.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yunji Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Yiheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,215,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

