Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2,279.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,724. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $111.39. 97,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.