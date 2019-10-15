YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

