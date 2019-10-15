YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after buying an additional 1,000,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,403,000 after purchasing an additional 243,203 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $120.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Marriott International news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.