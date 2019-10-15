YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $523.99 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total transaction of $65,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $110,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.33.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

