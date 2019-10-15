YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 5,458 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $606,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

INTC stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

