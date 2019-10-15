YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,291 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.7% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 92,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 71.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

NYSE:SYK opened at $212.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.27. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,570. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

