Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Yeti alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Yeti and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.65.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 563,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 333.94% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,280.00. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yeti (YETI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.