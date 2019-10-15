Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XPER. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Xperi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $986.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.37. Xperi has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.20 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,312,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,558,000 after buying an additional 231,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,985,000 after buying an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Xperi by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,205,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,006,000 after buying an additional 468,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after buying an additional 804,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,467,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 470,533 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

