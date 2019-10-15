XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.59

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and traded as low as $58.06. XLMedia shares last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 20,853 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of $109.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. XLMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Ory Weihs acquired 3,389 shares of XLMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,999.51 ($2,612.71). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 493,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,504,989.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

