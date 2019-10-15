Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.14.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $97.14. 43,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,711 shares of company stock worth $2,804,633. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,606,413,000 after acquiring an additional 952,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

