Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Insider Simon David Arnsby Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) insider Simon David Arnsby sold 15,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,056,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,573,152.

CVE:XBC opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.54. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $107.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.29.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

