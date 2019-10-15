Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Insider Simon David Arnsby Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) insider Simon David Arnsby sold 15,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,056,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,573,152.
CVE:XBC opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.54. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $107.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.29.
Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
About Xebec Adsorption
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
