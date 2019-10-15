X-CASH (XCASH) Tops One Day Volume of $5,872.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $5,872.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00080983 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 45,615,749,330 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

