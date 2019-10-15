WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $4.21 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,126. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.