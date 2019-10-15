WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,253,000 after buying an additional 522,769 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. 373,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,182. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $170.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

