WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.7% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.84 and last traded at $99.17, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.