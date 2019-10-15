WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading 0.7% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.84 and last traded at $99.17, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 67,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.
About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)
WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.