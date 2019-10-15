WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) shares were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.02, approximately 1,106 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.26% of WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

