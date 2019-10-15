WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.29, 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

