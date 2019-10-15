WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.31, 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

