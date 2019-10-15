WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Shares Up 1.4%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $67.82, 41,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 432,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEDJ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

