WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.01 and last traded at $65.01, approximately 86 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.
About WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL)
WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Total Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend-paying companies incorporated in the Pacific region, excluding Japan.
