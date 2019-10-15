WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.01 and last traded at $65.01, approximately 86 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.57% of WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree Asia-Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL)

WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Total Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend-paying companies incorporated in the Pacific region, excluding Japan.

