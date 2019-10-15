Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. Wipro has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Wipro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wipro by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wipro by 18.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

