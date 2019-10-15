Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 30th total of 736,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,912.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Creative Planning grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 345.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $84.52. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

