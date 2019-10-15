Winmill & CO. Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after buying an additional 264,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,670,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,215,000 after buying an additional 263,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 836,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after buying an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

Methanex stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 41,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,902. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.86 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

