Winmill & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.7% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 233,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 145.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 162,452 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,992,000 after buying an additional 210,783 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.95.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

