Winmill & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $24.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,242.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,349. The firm has a market cap of $863.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,209.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,174.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price target (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

