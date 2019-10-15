Winmill & CO. Inc. Invests $3.28 Million in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Discovery Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 97,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

DISCA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

