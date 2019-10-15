Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

