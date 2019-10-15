Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 188 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.05. 1,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,321. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

