Windward Capital Management Co. CA Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Waste Management by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 95,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,895. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,433 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.