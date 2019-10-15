Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 10,919 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 190,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 115.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. 9,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,974. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

