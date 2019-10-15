Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 7,318 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. 91,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,777,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

