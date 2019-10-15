Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,873,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,896. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.40.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

