William Hill (LON:WMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the gambling company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMH. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 225.83 ($2.95).

LON WMH opened at GBX 199.10 ($2.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.11. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 243.30 ($3.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 182.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts expect that William Hill will post 1638.999857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.66 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

