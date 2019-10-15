Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WLDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 163,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

