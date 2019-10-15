WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider David Brunick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 51,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $292,926.89. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 655,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,890. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 40.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 350.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.5% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 30,410,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,784,000 after buying an additional 565,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 52.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 33,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $485.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.48 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday. Stephens started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.