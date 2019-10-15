WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WHF. BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $14.50 price target on WhiteHorse Finance and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

