WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $98,235.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and LBank. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $98,235.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bittrex, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, LBank and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

