Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLKP. Barclays raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $503,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 41.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,372,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

