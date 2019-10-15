Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1265000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

